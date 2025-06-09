FICAC complaints surge, convictions fall behind

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has seen a significant rise in complaints over the past two years, with 681 complaints recorded in 2024, up from 318 in 2023.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, in his written response to a parliamentary question this week, outlined the Commission’s caseload for 2023 to mid-2025.

The increase in complaints in 2024 is attributed to FICAC’s intensified outreach and public awareness programs.

From January to June 2025, the Commission received 221 complaints.

As of 30th June 2025, FICAC had 152 cases under active investigation.

Turaga says the number of prosecutions has also risen, with 10 new cases filed in 2025, following 33 in 2024.



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He adds that 16 individuals have been charged in 2025.

However, he adds that the convictions have been modest.

FICAC recorded nine convictions in 2023, 13 in 2024, and seven by mid-2025.

Turaga also states that delays in the hearing of cases across courts are largely due to overloaded court diaries.

He confirmed that, following the appointment of a new Acting Commissioner, FICAC counsel are now seeking shorter adjournment periods, typically ranging from three to ten days, to ensure more timely case hearings.

The Minister highlights that the Commission continues to face challenges due to gaps in current legislation, particularly concerning the regulation of personal use of vapes.

Turaga says despite these challenges, the Ministry remains committed to strengthening the fight against corruption, with plans to address court delays and improve prosecution processes.

