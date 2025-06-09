Every girl deserves safety, confidence, and opportunity: Kiran

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

For the first time, Fiji has marked the International Day of the Girl Child through nationwide community celebrations, and Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says it is only the beginning of a much bigger movement to empower girls and keep them safe.

Kiran says the Ministry partnered with several stakeholders to coordinate divisional activities across the country, designed to shine a light on the challenges girls face and the power they hold to shape their future.

From Nakavika Primary School in Namosi, where students shared powerful oratory pieces with their parents and village elders, to Labasa College and Holy Family in the North, where hundreds of students came together for discussions on leadership, safety, and self-belief, the message was clear: Fiji’s girls matter.

Across Kadavu’s three districts, Tavuki, Nabukelevu, and Yale, 27 villages joined in the awareness drive, while in the West, the Koroipita community hosted empowerment sessions that brought together families, teachers, and local leaders.

Kiran says the activities went beyond celebration; they were conversations about real issues that affect girls every day: teenage pregnancy, early marriage, sexual violence, HIV/AIDS, and substance abuse.

“The stories shared by the girls were moving. They spoke not just about the challenges they face, but about their dreams and their strength to lead change in their own communities.”

The events featured awareness booths, counselling opportunities, and sports inclusion programmes supported by key partners, including the Fiji Police Force, Medical Services Pacific, the National Fire Authority, and the Fiji Sports Commission.

Teachers, elders, and community representatives joined in focused discussions on how to create safer environments and better opportunities for every girl.

Kiran says the momentum must continue through school-based awareness, leadership training, and stronger links between health, protection, and education services.

She says when we invest in our girls, we invest in Fiji’s future.

She adds that every Fijian girl deserves to grow up in safety, with confidence, and with equal opportunity to achieve her potential.

