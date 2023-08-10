TSLS clarifies Tuition Only-Hardship scheme

University students.

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is currently considering opening applications for the Tuition Only-Hardship Assistance scheme this year.

A total of 2600 awards are available for students; however, currently, they are targeting private students from year 2 onwards.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says that this includes students who may not have qualified for a scholarship or a study loan when they applied previously but have good academic performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“But they are performing really well in terms of their grade, but they’re finding financial hardship in terms of taking the full load. So we will assist them in terms of their tuition fee.”



TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal.

Students with a combined parental income or business net worth of less than $100,000 and a GPA of 65% or more will be eligible to apply for this scheme.