Dialogue and empathy vital for national unity: TRC

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is taking decisive steps to move beyond mere coexistence, with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission emphasising that true social cohesion requires connection, trust, and mutual respect across communities.

Speaking on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, TRC Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu says that living side by side is not enough; unity must be actively nurtured.

He adds that through dialogue, empathy, and bridge-building, communities can overcome divisions and ensure that every person feels valued and heard.

The Commission provides safe spaces for survivors of past political conflicts to share their stories. These experiences help build understanding, healing, and real reconciliation.

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“Our history reflects periods where racial tensions have shaped national discourse, influenced governments, and our collective memory. These have strained the fabric of our national unity. And yes, while these moments may not be as shocking in scale, they remind us that even in peaceful societies.”

Naqiolevu says social cohesion means everyone working together, using dialogue and empathy to keep Fiji united.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal says social cohesion must be reflected in actions, institutions, and daily governance, not just in speeches or policies.

“It erodes trust, undermines fairness, and threatens the very foundation upon which inclusive development must stand. We are, of course, encouraged by initiatives aimed at promoting reconciliation and unity in Fiji.”

Lal adds that social cohesion is not just about living in the same country—it is about connecting across differences and working together to create a society where everyone belongs.

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