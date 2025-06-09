Commissioner to testify in high-profile police case

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Uncertainty surrounds whether Jonacani Bainimarama was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau in May 2021.

The late Jonacani Bainimarama was the brother of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Officer Tomasi Naulu told the Suva High Court he did not know if Bainimarama was taken into custody.

Naulu also said he was unaware that Bainimarama was a police informant.

Officer Peneili Ratei said he didn’t know if information from a police Viber group could be shared outside.

He denied being charged or convicted and opposed the Ministry of Defense filing a complaint for him, though officials visited his home for documents.

Ratei said he received no special treatment during his suspension.

The prosecution alleges that former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama pressured the then Acting Police Commissioner Tudravu to fire two officers by threatening to resign.

It also claims Commissioner Qiliho abused his power by overruling Tudravu and terminating the officers.

The trial will resume next Tuesday with Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu expected to give evidence.









