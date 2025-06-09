Call for environmental study on Qawa and Labasa rivers

The Macuata Provincial Council’s Yaubula Committee has proposed that investigations and research be carried out on the Qawa and Labasa rivers, as well as their shorelines, to assess environmental health and possible pollution impacts.

The call follows growing concerns from resource owners, who claim that industrial waste is being discharged into these rivers, posing risks to community health and environmental sustainability.

Macuata Yaubula Committee Chair Seru Moce says the issue is particularly concerning when the sugar mill is in operation.

“I understand that studies have been done already, but they were carried out during the mill’s off-season. Now we want the study conducted while the mill is in operation, we need to see the results from that”.

Divisional Planning Officer North, Setareki Dakuiboca, confirms that environmental impact assessments have already been carried out for the Qawa River and nearby industrial developments.

“The environmental assessment for the Qawa River also covers industrial developments along the river, including the FSC. As far as the Office of the Commissioner is concerned, every development goes through an EIA process every detail and environmental impact is assessed by technical experts,”

He adds that the Commissioner’s Office is open to working closely with the Provincial Office and the Conservation Officer to plan the next steps in addressing the concerns raised.

