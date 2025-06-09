At least 42 Indians die in Saudi bus-tanker crash near Medina

[ Source: NDTV World News/ website ]

At least 45 people are feared to have died after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina. Around 42 of those who died were Indian nationals, according to local media in Saudi Arabia.

The bus was reportedly on its way from Mecca to Medina when the crash happened around 1.30 am IST near Mufrihat. Most passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana, Khaleej Times reported.

The group was reportedly returning from Mecca after completing their rituals and was en route to Medina at the time of the accident.

Article continues after advertisement

According to a Gulf News report, many passengers were reportedly asleep at the time, leaving them little chance to escape when the bus burst into flames after the collision.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.