We owe our fans the win: Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Frank Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Frank Lomani attributes their hard-fought 28-24 victory over the previously unbeaten Chiefs to the unwavering support of fans, who have long waited for this moment.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Lomani acknowledged that the team had been aiming for victory in their previous three matches but fell short.

He admits that securing this win was a long time coming and it’s even more special to win in front of a passionate home crowd who braved the heat and the rain.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s special to this group because three weeks ago we could have won three games, we built this momentum starting from the first game against the Brumbies and we never got the win in the last three games and I think it’s about time, we owe our fans. Our supporters turned up today and we came to get the job done today.”

He highlighted that the team had been working on one of their key weaknesses, which was closing out games in the dying minutes, and their efforts paid off as they held firm to overcome the table-topping Chiefs.

Lomani also praised the fans for their incredible loyalty, saying they stood by the team without hesitation as they chased their first victory of the season.

With momentum on their side, the Drua will now look to build on this performance as they prepare to face the Brumbies at GIO Stadium on Friday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.