Vodafone Fiji on board again with Fiji Regatta Week

The Fiji Regatta Week at Musket Cove has received a huge boost again, with Vodafone coming on board as a sponsor this year.

During the launch at the island today in Malolo Lailai, Musket Cove’s Company Director William Moffat says the Fiji Regatta Week is primed for another big year in 2023, with several new events added to the schedule.

Moffat says they are ready to showcase another world-class sailing event that attracts people from around the world.

“But we’re looking at around 100 boats and about 400 people. And, yeah, obviously there’s a lot of boats already here. There are boats from all over Fiji that they’re cruising around and enjoying the far north and even out in Lau and things like that.”

Vodafone Fiji Manager Sponsorship Adriu Vakarau says the Regatta Week has become an iconic event, a celebration of the deep-rooted maritime heritage, and a showcase of the incredible talent and passion that thrives within our yachting community.

Vakarau says it’s a week that yachties from around the world and locally eagerly await each year, a time when the seas come alive with the colours of billowing sails and the sounds of cheering crowds.

The event will take place from the 6th-10th of next month at the Musket Cove Island Resort & Marina.