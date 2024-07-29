Studies at the Games village for Anahira

Anahira MccChuteon [2nd from left] with David Young and Gerald Takayawa with the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the tour of the Olympics Games village. [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji swimmer Anahira McCutcheon is continuing her studies at the Olympic Games village in Paris.

The 14-year-old who is also the youngest Team Fiji athlete is juggling training and studies in France.

She says it has been a priceless experience so far for her but she still has to keep up with studies.

Anahira sets some time apart everyday dedicated to her school work because she doesn’t want to miss out on a lot of stuff.

“I’ve got some of my teachers to email me some of my lessons so that I can do it while I’m here, usually I train in the morning and then I come back, rest a little bit and do what I need to do like go to the gym and afterwards I take a bit of time to sit down and do my work like an hour and thirty minutes to get something done and after that I continue on my day.”

McCutcheon just represented Fiji at the Pacific Games last year and is now in Paris for her first Olympics.

She believes this is a great start for her and she’ll try to qualify for the next Olympics.

The youngster and Tolu Young are Fiji’s representatives in France and they’ll feature in the 50 meters freestyle event.