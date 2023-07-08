Suva expects tough Nadroga outfit

After losing the Skipper Cup to Nadi in the semi-final last year, Suva is going all out this season to reinstate their dominance.

The capital city side knows this will be easier said than done especially facing rivals Nadroga in the first round this afternoon.

With an intense two months of off-season training, Suva flanker Vilikesa Sewale says they’re primed for a physical battle.

“The boys have really given their best during off-season understanding that this season will be quite short but highly competitive.”

Sewale says the rivalry between Suva and Nadroga needs no explanation and only time will tell which team will come out victorious when the dust settles at Bidesi Park.

Today’s Skipper Cup matches will be held at 3pm.

In other Skipper Cup matches today, defending champions Nadi will face Yasawa at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu meets Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park and FMF Macuata hosts Ram Sami Naitasiri at Subrail Park in Labasa.

You can watch the Nadi and Yasawa match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.