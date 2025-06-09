Nausori Airport set for upgrade

The ground-breaking ceremony has marked the start of a multi-million-dollar redevelopment

A major transformation is underway at Nausori International Airport, with the long-awaited terminal redevelopment and runway expansion marking the first major upgrade in over six decades.

The project, backed by Government through reinvestment of Fiji Airports dividends, is being described as a historic step to strengthen Fiji’s aviation network and boost national connectivity.

The Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari says, the ground-breaking ceremony has marked the start of a multi-million-dollar redevelopment aimed at modernising Nausori Airport into a more efficient and resilient gateway for Fiji.

“It’s been more than six decades since a major redevelopment of the airport building, making this a significant milestone for us today. This project is only possible with the support of Government, particularly the Honourable Prime Minister’s foresight and leadership in reinvesting dividends from Fiji Airports back into national infrastructure.”

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Minister for Public Enterprises and multi-ethnic affairs, Charan Jeath Singh says the redevelopment reflects a strategic shift in reinvesting airport dividends into national aviation infrastructure.

The Nausori redevelopment is expected to ease congestion, improve passenger experience, and strengthen Fiji’s position as a regional aviation hub, with works now officially underway.