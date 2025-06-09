Twin sisters clinch medals in high jump event

It was a milestone achievement for twin athletes Regina and Josephine Waqatabu, who won gold and bronze respectively in the junior girls’ high jump event at the Coca-Cola Games.

Regina Waqatabu said the victory was especially fulfilling, as it marked her second consecutive first-place finish in the event.

“I feel excited because I’ve maintained my position since last year, and I want to thank the Lord for it.”

She added that competing alongside her sister made the experience even more meaningful.

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“It feels comfortable because when she falls, we encourage each other, and when I fall, she encourages me to keep going.”

Josephine Waqatabu expressed pride in winning a medal alongside her twin.

“I’m so proud of myself for winning bronze. Although my twin sister won gold, I’ll come back stronger next year.”

The duo, competing in the Fiji finals for the second year, said that although preparation was not easy, their hard work paid off.