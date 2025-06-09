Mourners allege police intimidation at Vakarisi funeral

Concerns have been raised over alleged police actions involving people travelling to the funeral of the late Jone Vakarisi, who died in military custody last month.

Vakarisi is being laid to rest today in Lovoni Village on Ovalau Island, as families and supporters gather to farewell him.

FBC News has received reports from sources claiming that police set up checkpoints in Natovi and on Ovalau, where individuals travelling to the funeral were allegedly stopped and asked to present identification.

It is further claimed that officers took photographs of IDs and driver’s licences, with some also alleging that searches were conducted.

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Families have expressed concern, saying they simply want to grieve and pay their final respects without interference.

FBC News has sent questions to the Fiji Police Force regarding these allegations, including the purpose of the checkpoints, the nature of the checks carried out, and the legal basis for any searches.

We are awaiting a response.