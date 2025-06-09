Historic debut sparks new era of inclusion

The Fiji Vocational Technical Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities has made a powerful statement in its first-ever appearance at the Coca-Cola Games, marking a historic milestone for the school and its para athletes.

Teacher Mariam, who teaches Hospitality and Design and is in her third year at the institution, says the experience has been both exciting and eye-opening for their team of 15 participants.

Despite a short preparation window, the group came together with strong backing from the school’s head, teachers and sports staff to compete on the country’s biggest secondary schools athletics stage.

“We want inclusion, and this is just the beginning for our students to be seen and compete like everyone else.”

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Their efforts have already produced podium finishes, highlighting the determination and talent within the team while placing the school firmly on the map.

Mariam says the students were thrilled when they learned they would be part of the Games, with excitement building throughout their preparations.

The team, made up of seven girls and eight boys, embraced the opportunity not just to compete but to promote inclusion and representation in sport.

With a successful debut now underway, the school is determined to return next year and continue pushing boundaries for athletes with disabilities.

The games continue and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC 2.