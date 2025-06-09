Farmers get $5 million boost

[Photo: FILE]

A $5 million recovery package is now in place to help farmers rebuild after Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

The government has shifted from emergency response to recovery.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Disaster Risk Management Mosese Bulitavu said the national response system was activated early.

Emergency coordination centres were set up, and warnings were issued in advance.

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He says services were placed on full standby. Evacuation centres were prepared early, and vulnerable people were urged to move.

Bulitavu says security and welfare were maintained during evacuations. Many centres were opened in the Western Division due to the risk of severe flooding.

He says teams are now assessing damage and identifying urgent needs.

He confirmed that 1,916 families in the Western and Central Divisions have received food assistance. Support came from the government and its partners. The Fiji Red Cross Society also distributed essential household items.

Bulitavu says health teams carried out sanitation and disinfection work. They also raised awareness on hygiene, water safety and disease prevention.

Police, military and National Fire Authority crews helped clear debris.

He says the government would continue to support affected families. He also reaffirmed plans to build a stronger and more climate-resilient future.