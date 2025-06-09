Social media lies won’t stop the drug war: Taskforce

RFMF is supporting the Fiji Police Force in addressing drug-related activities.

The persistent attempts to fuel division between the two security forces, when the majority of people support increased drug operations, are highly questionable.

This is the concern raised by the joint task force working to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks and the illicit drug trade.

The task force stressed that they will not be derailed by misinformation and conspiracy theories circulating on social media. Social media users are urged to discern posts to avoid being used by individuals advancing agendas.

The task force says there has been overwhelming public support for the joint efforts as security forces hunt those involved in the illegal trade.

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It therefore raises questions as to why certain individuals have been unrelenting in their drive to discredit and create disunity among those tasked with joint operations.

It warns those involved to stop, as attempts to distract attention will not be allowed to continue. Law enforcement will work with local, regional and international partners to address this matter.

The Fiji Police Force has called on anyone with a complaint against an officer or service to lodge an official report. This will allow an official investigation to verify accusations against any individual or organisation.

Social media group administrators are warned to take responsibility for posts on their pages and to verify and filter content before it is shared.

The joint task force remains relentless in its resolve to tackle the illicit drug trade. Anyone intending to derail efforts, whether external or internal, will face consequences in accordance with the law.

As the heads of both security forces remain united, the public is asked to support current efforts and avoid spreading misinformation. Do not be manipulated by those with hidden agendas; please verify information before sharing posts.