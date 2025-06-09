Parliament passes 20% pay cut amid heated clash

A heated exchange unfolded in Parliament this evening as Members of Parliament debated a motion to reduce their salaries.

The government tabled a motion proposing a 20 percent pay cut, which was later passed by the majority.

However, Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu stirred debate when he proposed a steeper 50 percent salary reduction for all MPs.

Seruiratu, who earns about $200,000 annually, argued that leaders must set the standard, stressing that during the previous administration the Opposition Leader’s salary stood at $120,000.

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His proposal was quickly rejected, drawing sharp criticism from Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, who accused Seruiratu of political grandstanding.

Gavoka claimed the Opposition Leader was fully aware his amendment would not succeed, suggesting it was an attempt to generate headlines.

He went further, describing the move as “pathetic.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also opposed the 50 percent proposal, urging members to remain focused on their legislative responsibilities.

Rabuka acknowledged he could personally absorb such a cut but stressed the need to consider the circumstances of all MPs.

Parliament voted in favour of the 20 percent salary reduction, with the amendment for a 50 percent cut defeated.