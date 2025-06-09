Active search suspended for missing persons at sea

Search for nine people missing at sea has been suspended

The search for nine people missing at sea has been suspended following a thorough multi-day effort.

This was decided after extensive searches over the past 48 hours following the discovery of the missing fibreglass boat and consultations among search parties.

The Republic of Fiji Navy says this decision was not made lightly.

It is based on a review of systematic searches, total areas covered, weather and sea conditions, drift analysis, survivability, and information gathered – including sightings, debris, and the recovery of the semi-submerged boat.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the past week, teams deployed maritime and aviation assets across a wide area.

These included Fiji Navy and Water Police vessels, defence-chartered aircraft, local air assets, and assistance from the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The operation also benefited from the support of local communities, maritime operators, and the public.

Despite these efforts, no survivors have been found, nor are there credible leads given the elapsed time.

The Fiji Navy says suspending active operations means coordinated air and surface searches will no longer be maintained at the same scale. However, the case is not closed.

Authorities will continue monitoring new information, sightings, or debris. Should credible information emerge, search operations may be reinitiated.

The Navy says its thoughts and prayers are with the families of those still missing. Liaison with families will persist, and they will be kept informed of developments.

The Fiji Navy reminds all mariners of the importance of maritime safety.