Fuel and LPG prices set to rise again

Fuel and LPG prices across the country will increase from tomorrow, following the latest review by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The increases affect all major fuel types, with diesel recording the sharpest rise.

Under the new prices, diesel will increase by 93 cents per litre, while kerosene will go up by 59 to 61 cents per litre depending on location. Motor spirit will increase by 20 cents per litre, and premix by 22 to 23 cents per litre.

In Viti Levu, motor spirit will now retail between $3.13 and $3.49 per litre, while diesel will range from $3.82 to $4.17 per litre depending on location. Similar increases apply in Vanua Levu, Ovalau, Taveuni, and Rotuma, with outer islands recording the highest prices due to freight costs.

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LPG prices will also increase, although marginally. The 12-kilogram cylinder will rise by up to 22 cents, while the 4.5-kilogram cylinder will increase by up to 8 cents. Bulk and autogas prices will also see minor adjustments of around 1 to 2 cents.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the increases are driven by a sharp rise in global fuel costs between March and April, including higher refined fuel prices, increased freight charges, and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains.

The Commission adds that diesel refined prices alone surged by nearly 70 percent in the international market, while kerosene rose by more than 60 percent.

FCCC says it has applied a gradual adjustment approach to cushion consumers from sudden shocks, warning that without this mechanism, diesel prices could have exceeded $4.50 per litre.

It also stresses that Fiji remains a price taker in the global fuel market and must ensure continued fuel supply even at higher procurement costs.

The FCCC will continue monitoring wholesale and retail outlets nationwide to ensure compliance with the new maximum price regulations.

The new prices come into effect from tomorrow.