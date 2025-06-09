Push to end State control of resources

A proposal challenging State ownership of mineral and seabed resources in favour of iTaukei landowners has become a key flashpoint in the constitutional review.

The call came from the Chair of the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission Meli Saubulinayau, who argued that Section 30 of the 2013 Constitution should be amended.

He said minerals and natural resources should be constitutionally recognised as belonging to iTaukei landowners.

Under the current Constitution, all minerals are owned by the State. Landowners receive only a “fair share” of royalties.

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Saubulinayau argued this framework reflects a colonial legacy. He said that before 1874, all resources were under iTaukei ownership.

He said the proposed change would reverse that arrangement. Government would instead rely on taxation and other revenue tools, while ownership would sit with customary landowners.

The Constitutional Review Commission confirmed the issue is part of wider submissions. It said it is not taking a position at this stage.

Alongside the resource debate, iTaukei Affairs Ministry counsel Joeli Ditoka proposed the creation of a sovereign wealth-style trust fund. He said it could be established through legislation and supported by constitutional recognition.

Ditoka said the fund would protect long-term iTaukei economic interests. He suggested it could function similarly to existing trust structures already in place.

Governance reform was also raised by Ditoka and other submitters. They called for changes to how the President is appointed. The aim, they said, is to depoliticise the office.

Ditoka argued that electoral or parliamentary appointment systems risk political influence. He said involvement of bodies such as the Great Council of Chiefs could offer a more independent model.

Concerns were also raised about political influence over key institutions. These included the military and constitutional offices.

Constitution Review Commissioner Dr John Fatiaki acknowledged the concerns. He said submissions reflect strong public sentiment. However, he stressed the Commission’s role is to listen, not to take positions during consultations.

Language reform was also part of the submission. Ditoka called for constitutional recognition of the iTaukei language as an official language alongside English. He also supported stronger use of Fiji Hindi and clearer language rights in courts and education.

Commissioners noted the sensitivity of the issues raised. They said all submissions will be assessed in detail once nationwide consultations are completed.

The constitutional review process continues across Fiji. A final report will later be presented to Parliament.