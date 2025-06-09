Online Safety Commission warns over misinformation

The Online Safety Commission says it is aware of the content currently circulating online, including claims that have now been publicly disputed by media present in court and by the individuals named.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is alleged in widely shared social media posts to have been linked to claims reportedly made in court by Imran Khan, also known as “King Khan,” suggesting that some former FijiFirst Party ministers were involved in the drug trade, and that both Seruiratu and former minister Parveen Bala had responded to media queries about those claims.

Commissioner, Filipe Batiwale says the deliberate or reckless spread of misinformation particularly where it involves serious allegations against individuals or national institutions is a matter they treat with utmost seriousness.

He says such conduct has the potential to cause significant reputational harm and undermine public confidence.

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Batiwale says the Commission is actively monitoring the situation and is working closely with the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure that any content which meets the threshold for harmful electronic communications or related offending is addressed appropriately under the law.

He says where necessary, and upon receipt of a complaint, the Commission will take steps within its mandate, including engaging with platforms for content removal and referring matters for investigation and prosecution.

Batiwale is strongly urging the members of the public to exercise responsibility online.

He says sharing unverified or false information, especially in relation to ongoing court matters, may have legal consequences.