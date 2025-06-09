Drua determined ahead of Highlanders clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson believes his side is capable of producing a “miracle” this weekend as they chase another crucial win in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Drua will face the Highlanders in Ba on Saturday, in what is shaping up as a season-defining clash.

Sitting on four wins and five losses, the Drua know victory is essential to keep their play-off hopes alive as the competition enters its decisive phase.

Jackson hopes fans will once again come out in numbers and cheer on the team this weekend.

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While they have the home ground advantage, they will not be taking the highlanders lightly.

“They’re a fighting team, they are tough and do whatever it takes to get the ball so we need will be to be careful. We hope fans will come out in numbers and sell-out the stadium in Ba.”

The Drua will play the highlanders at the 4R Govind Park on Saturday at 4pm.