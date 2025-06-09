QVS, MGM lead day one medal standings at 2026 Coke Games

Coca-Cola Games 2026 action got off to a strong start in Suva, with Queen Victoria School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School emerging as early leaders in the medal tally at the end of Day One.

According to the standings, QVS now sits atop the boys’ division with an impressive haul of five gold and four bronze medals.

Marist Brothers High School follows in second place with three gold and two silver, while Suva Grammar School is third with two gold, one silver and a bronze.

Ratu Kadavulevu School is placed fourth with two gold and one silver, while Xavier College rounds out the top five with one gold and one silver medal.

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In the girls’ division, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has set the early pace, dominating with with seven gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is in second place with two gold, one silver and two bronze, while Adi Cakobau School occupies third position with two gold and three bronze medals.

Jasper Williams High School and Church College Fiji complete the top five standings with two gold and one bronze, and one gold and one bronze respectively.

With more track finals and field events still to come, the medal standings are expected to shift by tomorrow as schools continue to battle for what remains in Fiji’s biggest secondary schools athletics competition this year.

The games continue tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in. Suva at 8.45am.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC 2.