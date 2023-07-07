Coconut trees to remember historical camp

Our Fiji Water Flying Fijians historic one-week camp in Welagi village, Taveuni will be one to remember for the players and villagers.

Following the last training run today, some players planted coconut trees opposite the ground, just beside the road.

Viliame Mata, Josua Tuisova, Levani Botia, Sam Matavesi and Peni Matawalu did the honors along with Fiji Rugby Union Administrator Simione Valenitabua.

Welagi village headman Daniele Tagane says the coconut trees will remind them of the special one week they had with the team.

Halfback Peni Matawalu says he may even drink a ‘bu’ from the coconut tree he planted in four years if he gets a chance to return to Welagi.