NZ ref charged with indecently assaulting teen in Australia

A New Zealand referee has been charged with indecently assaulting a teenager in the lead up to an international youth football tournament in Australia.

David Brooke has been arrested by Australia Capital Territory police on Wednesday night and is charged with one count of indecency against a 16-year-old referee.

A police spokesperson says name suppression wasn’t requested and says it’s unclear if Brooke remains in Australia or has returned to New Zealand.

The senior referee is viewed as a good mentor and someone that’s given back to the football community.

Brooke is reported to work for NZ Police, who have confirmed one of its serving members is facing criminal proceedings in ACT.

