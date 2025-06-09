Naduvalo leads men’s try scorers heading into Perth 7s

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s flyer Vuiviwa Naduvalo is setting the pace in the 2025/2026 HSBC World SVNS Series, leading the men’s try scorers list ahead of this weekend’s Perth 7s.

The powerful outside back has been in outstanding form this season, consistently finding the try line and playing a key role in Fiji’s strong performances in the series so far.

Naduvalo’s ability to finish under pressure, combined with his speed and physicality, has made him one of the most dangerous attackers in world sevens and a constant threat to opposition defences.

His try-scoring run has also underlined Fiji’s attacking depth, with the team continuing to showcase their trademark flair and confidence as they push for top honours this season.

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side will be aiming to build on that momentum in Perth this weekend, with Naduvalo expected to once again be central to their campaign as they target another strong showing on the World SVNS circuit.

