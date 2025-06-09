Chance for lasting Constitution says Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says Fiji is at a critical turning point, with a rare opportunity to develop a Constitution that could stand the test of time without the political instability that shaped past versions.

Speaking in Parliament, Seruiratu reflected on Fiji’s constitutional history, highlighting that previous constitutions were introduced during periods of upheaval, including coups and national crises.

He says this makes the current review process unique, as it is being carried out in a more stable environment with an emphasis on consultation and public participation.

“We are going to draft a new supreme law for the country without going through an upheaval. Without going through a coup.”

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Seruiratu says this moment presents a significant opportunity for the country to move away from reactive constitutional changes and instead focus on building a framework that reflects the collective will of the people.

He stresses that for the first time, Fijians have the space to contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation’s supreme law without external pressures or disruptions.

The Opposition Leader also stressed the importance of learning from the past, pointing to the political, social, and economic tensions that have previously driven constitutional changes.

He says those factors must be carefully considered to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

Seruiratu expressed hope that the outcome of the current process will be a Constitution that is not only inclusive but enduring.

He adds that the goal should be to produce a document that can guide the country for generations, rather than one that is repeatedly changed in response to crises.

Seruiratu is now calling on all stakeholders, including the government, opposition, and the public to approach the process responsibly to ensure a credible and lasting outcome.