Suva FC register first win

Suva Futsal Club secured their first win of the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League 2025 with a strong 5–2 performance against Gulf Komara FC.

Suva started confidently, controlling possession early before breaking through with two quick goals; first through Nikhil Chand from a Rajneel Singh setup, then Singh finishing a turnover moments later.

Their composure and structured play kept Gulf Komara under pressure throughout the half.

A well-worked move saw Ramzan Khan create an opening for Merrill Nand to tap in Suva’s third, but Gulf Komara hit back late with two goals from Ezekiel Vela to close the gap to 3–2 at halftime.

The Papua New Guinean side continued to push after the break, but Suva held firm, absorbing pressure and capitalising when it mattered.

Their patience paid off again with a deflected strike restoring control before they sealed the match with a late fifth.

The win places Suva firmly in contention as they continue their campaign at the Vodafone Arena.

