“Still work to do,” says Krishna

[Source: Supplied]

Despite finally securing their first win of the OFC Pro League campaign, Extra Supermarket Bula FC captain Roy Krishna insists the team must stay grounded, with plenty of work still ahead in their debut season.

The Side edged Solomon Kings 1–0 in Port Moresby, showing grit and resilience in hot conditions to claim a vital three points after a tough start to the tournament.

Krishna, who led from the front, was pleased with the result but remained focused on improving their game management, especially after going a man down late in the match.

Article continues after advertisement

“But still, there is a lot of work to be done. I think with 10 men, we need to keep the ball warm and be patient. But yeah, I’m happy with the first three points.”

The Fiji veteran praised his teammates for their effort and believes the win was well earned after two demanding earlier rounds.

“We needed this. We’ve been working really hard, and of course we needed to score goals. I’m just happy for the boys, you know; they deserve to win.”

Looking ahead, Krishna emphasized the importance of proper recovery with back-to-back fixtures and intense heat continuing to test the squad.

Bula FC will take on Tahiti United this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.