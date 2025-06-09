Litter fines jump to $200

Fixed fines for littering will rise from $40 to $200 under the Litter Amendment Bill 2026.

Parliament passed the Bill under Standing Order 51, allowing it to be debated and approved in a single sitting.

The move is aimed at strengthening deterrence against illegal dumping. It also responds to what government describes as a growing waste management crisis.

Minister for Environment Lynda Tabuya said the current law was outdated. She said illegal dumping has increased across the country. She also said new waste types are not fully covered. These include electronics, batteries, solar panels, diapers and industrial waste.

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The Minister said the amendments expand the definition of litter. They also widen what is considered a public place. This now includes dumping on vacant or private land without consent.

Tabuya said enforcement powers will also be strengthened. Litter officers will be able to request identification from suspected offenders. She said photographic evidence Would now be accepted in court as prima facie proof.

The Bill introduces an 80–20 revenue model. Eighty per cent of fines will go to municipal councils. This will support clean-up and awareness work. Twenty per cent will go to the Environmental Trust Fund.

It also introduces parental responsibility provisions. Parents and guardians must take reasonable steps to prevent minors from littering. Tabuya said this is based on duty of care, not automatic liability.

Opposition MP Premilla Kumar supported the intent of the Bill. However, she said fines alone will not solve the problem. She said enforcement remains weak. She also called for better waste infrastructure, including bins and collection systems.

Kumar questioned the parental responsibility clause. She said it may be unfair to hold parents accountable for older minors. She called instead for stronger education and recycling programs.

She supported the use of photographic evidence. She said it will improve enforcement. She also suggested more funding should go directly to local councils.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka backed the Bill. He said Fiji’s environment must be protected for tourism and future generations. He supported stronger penalties and shared responsibility at home.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate supported urgency but criticised the fast-tracked process. He said Parliament needed more time to review the Bill. He also raised drafting concerns.

In response, Tabuya defended the urgency. She said Fiji was facing a serious litter problem that needs immediate action.

She clarified that parental responsibility is not absolute. She states legal standards of proof will still apply.

The Bill was passed after the debate. It introduces higher fines, stronger enforcement tools and wider legal coverage for littering offences.