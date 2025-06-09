Bula Boys fall to Vanuatu while Fiji Kulas register another win

The Fiji Men’s Football side went down 2–0 to Vanuatu in their second pool match of the MSG Prime Ministers Cup this evening, while the Fiji Women’s team earlier secured a hard-fought 2–1 win over the Solomon Islands.

The Kulas set the tone for the day, striking twice in the first half.

Their opening goal came from a well-timed through pass out of midfield, allowing Adi Litia Bakaniceva to weave past defenders and finish with a classy solo effort.

The second came moments later when Cema Nasau was left unmarked in front of goal, calmly slotting the ball home to extend Fiji’s lead.

The Solomon Islands pulled one back, but Fiji held firm to claim their second straight victory of the tournament.

In the men’s clash, Fiji and Vanuatu were locked 0–0 at halftime after an evenly contested first spell.

But Vanuatu lifted in the final stages, breaking the deadlock with a sharp strike before sealing the result from the penalty spot.

Fiji created chances of their own but were unable to convert.

Both Fiji teams now advance to Wednesday’s semi-finals, with their opponents to be confirmed once pool play concludes.

