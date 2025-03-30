10-man Rewa go down in opener

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Rewa FC suffered a 4-2 defeat to AS Tiga Sport of New Caledonia in their opening match of the OFC Men’s Champions League in Solomon Islands.

While Rewa initially displayed promising attacking play, AS Tiga Sport took the lead in the 15th minute.

Mickaël Partodikromo scored through a penalty, awarded after a foul committed by Rewa’s Leone Kofana.

The situation worsened for Rewa in the 28th minute when Kavaia Rawaqa received a straight red card for striking AS Tiga Sport’s Pierre Iewane.

Playing with 10 men and trailing by a goal, Rewa mounted a comeback.

Epeli Valevou scored in the 30th minute, starting and finishing the move.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Valevou won the ball outside the box, passed to John Orubulu, whose shot was saved by AS Tiga Sport goalkeeper Thomas Schmidt.

Valevou then scored the rebound.

However, AS Tiga Sport regained the lead just before halftime.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Gérard Waia scored with a spectacular volley in injury time, making the score 2-1.

AS Tiga Sport extended their lead in the second half with goals from Gutacene Wadra and Jythrim Upa.

Rewa fought back, with John Orubulu scoring in the 72nd minute, after an opportunity created by Josepha Sela near the goal.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

However, this proved to be Rewa’s final goal, and the match concluded 4-2 in favor of AS Tiga Sport.

Rewa accumulated four yellow cards in addition to the red card.

