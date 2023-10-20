Fiji Chess and Vodafone partner up

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji and the Fiji Chess Federation have united to revolutionize chess in the country.

The Fiji Chess Federation, initially a modest coffeehouse chess club in 1979, has evolved into a vibrant community, led by young volunteers and former national representatives.

Vodafone Fiji today announced a year-long sponsorship program, focusing on diversity, youth empowerment and the future of chess.

Under the leadership of President Taione Sikivou, the Federation has garnered three nominations in the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards.

Vodafone Fiji’s sponsorship aims to promote inclusivity and nurture young chess talent, emphasizing life skills like strategic thinking and problem-solving.

The collaboration symbolizes a milestone for chess in Fiji, with upcoming events like the Vodafone Fiji National Under-20 Rapid Chess Championship and the 2023 National Chess Championship.