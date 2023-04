[Source: BBC Sport]

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua says he is definitely going to be fighting in the next three months following his win over Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua claimed his first win in more than two years having lost consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

He told the BBC’s One Show he does not know who his next opponent will be, but he wants to get the ball rolling.