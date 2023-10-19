Boxing

Hill grateful for Tuwai Boxing Promotions

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 19, 2023 4:57 pm

Boxer, Winston Hill

A renowned name in the boxing arena, Winston Hill is thankful to be fighting under the Tuwai Boxing Promotions banner.

Hill, who also serves as a boxing promoter, asserts that competing under the Tuwai Banner alleviates the burden he carries.

He considers it a fortunate opportunity as it allows him to represent prominent brands in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“This takes a lot of that work pressure off my shoulders and off my family as well. So it’s really a blessing to fight under the two white promotions representing big brands in Fiji, FMF, box, Fit HQ, myself and the gym that I’ve created. And just bringing it all together and making it work.”


Boxer, Winston Hill

The Olympian is scheduled to encounter New Zealand’s Dylan Archer, who boasts an impressive track record of four victories in four matches.

The two contenders will face off on the 4th of the upcoming month in Nadi.

Landowners unite in a decades-long battle for environmental protection

Cultivation of cannabis is still illegal: Police

Discussions held on developing a framework for ethnic groups

Cultural Heritage at stake: Tukuraki's battle against displacement

Human capital development plan aims to bridge skills gap

Over 15,000 Fiji residents traveled abroad in September

RHD survivor urges patients to seek diagnosis and treatment

Misinformation spikes cultivation of cannabis

Venu shipping fills void after Goundar withdraws

Churches stand in solidarity with Namosi landowners'

Fisheries Ministry rigorously monitors the sale of fish

Hill grateful for Tuwai Boxing Promotions

Positive start for Ba at FANCA ICC

Raiwalui applauded for exceptional rugby leadership

Hardships drive Letava to greatness

Two Fijiana XV debutants to face Spain

Four forwards re-sign for Fijian Drua

Rabuka honors fallen heroes at Australian War Memorial

England can pick and choose their 2019 inspiration

Alcaraz pulls out of Basel with injury

Fiji Welcomes over 90,000 visitors in September

Fiji strengthen cyber security cooperation with Australia

Kamikamica highlights Fiji's investment efforts

Filling vacant chiefly positions is vital: President

Nausori Health Center undergoes renovations

Association welcomes proposed removal of open taxi rank system

Scientists surprised by source of largest quake detected on Mars

US vetoes UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza

Disinformation surge threatens to fuel Israel-Hamas conflict

Mazey praise Flying Fijians mentor

Australia evacuates over 30 Fijians from Israel

Team Fiji to take malaria tablets

Kamikamica advocates urgent action on climate change

259 complaints against deceptive traders

New Zealand beats Afghanistan by 149 runs

High attrition rates in scholarships and loans: Pillay

New Zealand name team to play Argentina

Argentina bring in Bertranou as only change for semi-final

Concerns persist: Crimes against women

Brazil's Neymar suffers knee injury in Uruguay match

Australia to host Fijian pathology trainee

Britney Spears recalls feeling like a ‘child-robot’

FRU to persuade Raiwalui to reconsider

Revamped Vuvale Partnership sparks visa breakthrough

Vateitei hope to make waves in Pacific Games

Australia commits $100m for Fiji's economic recovery and job growth

Neymar injured as Brazil lose 2-0 in Uruguay

Government initiates efforts to resolve Ovalau's service disruption

Measures in place to address over-fishing: Ravitu

RFMF launches protective security framework

Concerns persist: Crimes against women

Germany draw 2-2 with Mexico in friendly

$20m Wyndham Garderns to open in December

India's top court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

Food sellers appeal for government’s support

Alec Baldwin may be charged again in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

FANCA ICC expected to be a thriller

Ukraine uses US long-range missiles to strike Moscow-occupied territories

The cast of ‘Living for the Dead’ have their own ghost stories

Streamlined visa service for Fijian citizens, bolstering ties

Education Ministry announces official school term dates for 2024

Flying Fijians to return tomorrow

Prime Ministers ink revitalized Vuvale Partnership

Australian Netball's Finest, Elevates Umpiring Standards in Three-Day Workshop

In Gaza's deadliest day, hospital strike kills about 500

Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors

I have repented, Rabuka's push for Region of Peace

Fiji crime rate drops by 11 percent

Taylor Fritz wins opener in Tokyo

Kamikamica discusses strengthening ties at AIS Forum

List of countries qualified for Euro 2024

Fiji Corrections continues to work with provinces

TVET needs to be revitalized: Immanuel

Police look for missing man

Fiji launches UN-funded peace building project

FDB supports Essence Group's expansion

Restored Paul McCartney and Wings tour bus to be auctioned

Rabuka affirms China's vital partnership in the Pacific

'No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt'

FEO and EC play different roles: Malimali

State-of-the-art greenhouse to boosts farming prospects

The love affair of a retired Australian architect with the Opera House

Gaza death toll rises to 3,000 with Biden due to visit Israel

Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police in London

I'm always ready: Ravalaca

Let's take it to court: Rabuka

Plucky Netherlands stun high-flying South Africa in World Cup

Raiwalui to call it a day

Vosarogo's appointment as AG is unconstitutional: Seruiratu

Worcester Warriors Women withdraw from Premiership Rugby

Ireland winger Earls ends professional career

EbayShop scam leaves hundreds in financial ruin

Graduate-job market gap a concern: Dr Kishore

New Zealand's O'Keeffe to referee England v S.Africa World Cup semi-final

France to resume World Cup quest with big resources despite quarter-final setback

Fiji and Australia forge stronger defense and security ties

Strengthening bilateral ties and regional security is vital

Jones committed to Australia, stands by youth push after World Cup flop

Alibaba group assists Fijian businesses

Moschino names former Gucci designer Renne creative director

China tightens curbs on foreign travel by bankers

Radradra keeps RWC options open

Rabuka acknowledges the indigenous of Australia

Controlled approach for medicinal cannabis

Only up from here: Maejiirs

PM addresses environmental concerns

Stephon Gilmore's late pick seals Cowboys' win over Chargers

IUU cannot be resolved: Ravitu

Rashid backs England to bounce back from Afghanistan loss

Lack of manpower at ODPP North

Russia push for UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza fails

543 Disney characters pose for a group photo

More cooperation unfolds for Fiji and Australia

FWCC expresses outrage over Tabuya's removal

Digicel Fiji unveils DTV App

Trump pledges to expel immigrants who support Hamas

Last RWC for 'La Machine'

SODELPA calls for ministerial portfolio retention

LTA pushes for removal of open taxi rank system

It will be his toughest fight: Hill

Rabuka affirms Fijian diaspora's integral role

Belgium-Sweden match abandoned after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels

NDMO launches disaster awareness week

Sweden's Andersson set to bow out after Euro qualifying disappointment

Marine resources need to be protected: Ravu

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher announces ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour

RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 17/10/23

RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 17/10/23

Fiji participates in world investment forum 2023

Eye institute performs crucial pediatric surgeries

Kamikamica celebrates Fiji Day in UAE

Landowners are not beneficiaries of the heritage properties

‘Rick and Morty’ reveals its new voice actors

Jerusalem Catholic Patriarch offers to be exchanged for Gaza hostages

Gaza aid stuck as Egypt says Israel not cooperating

Foundation set for future rugby players

Fiji will always be your home: Rabuka

Australia commits to four more years of rugby partnership

LTA forewarns learners permit holders

Man jailed for raping step daughter

Development programs to nurture talents

Fiji's warm welcome tops charts

Australia thrash Sri Lanka to revive World Cup campaign

HECF 2023 careers expo to help bridge skills gap: Dr Kishore

Southern Hemisphere powers flex muscle to keep old order in place

All Blacks welcome the pressure as expectation rises

New project to further enhance blue economy

South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year: Erasmus

Top Chinese celebrity visits Fiji

Punch-drunk French wake up to World Cup hangover

US will send a second aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean

Trump-backed Jim Jordan chosen as Speaker nominee

‘Suits’ streaming so successful new show being planned

Rabuka discusses critical issues while paying courtesy visit

Disappointing loss: Raiwalui

Men's volleyball team ready to shine at Pacific Games

LTA admits poor customer service

Afghanistan hit by third earthquake in a week

IOC decision on 2036 Olympics host will not come before 2026-IOC

Consumer Council raises alarm on scams

Arson suspect remanded in custody

Bears lose QB, fall to Vikings, 19-13

ODPP releases alarming figures

Gavi strike sends Spain to Euro 2024, Turkey and Scotland also qualify

Village fundraises to self-fund developments

Chris Evans says he’s ‘enjoying life’ as a newlywed

Iranian director and wife found dead

Wainibau Timber Bridge to be temporarily closed

Polish right-wing party to lose majority - exit poll

Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ actress, dead at 76

Israel-Lebanon border clashes escalate

Drua franchise to get chunk of funding

Skipper disappointed with match officials

Child dies in tragic incident

Assistant coach eyes progress despite loss

Successful Car Show draws enthusiastic crowd

Outsource Fiji empowers women in tech

Levuka calls for investment and growth

Raheem set for Pacific Games

National party's Chris Luxon claims victory

HECF Expo to empower students: Dr Kishore

US says Egypt border crossing to Gaza to reopen

Madonna shines in 'Celebration' tour after near-fatal illness

Church and locals unite to build health facility

Minister concerned about technical worker migration

Prasad emphasizes on climate adaptation

President Abbas says Hamas' actions do not represent Palestinians

Friday the 13th unleashes a stream of movies and TV

Fiji Airways clarifies Israel charter operation

South Africa beat France in seven-try thriller

Taylor Swift concert film dominates at theaters

Aliyev raises Azerbaijan's flag in former breakaway region of Karabakh

Palestinians fleeing to the south find no escape from danger

Flying Fijians go out fighting

More work to be done: Male

RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 16/10/23

Win possible through Ba fans who painted stadium black

Rabuka defends cabinet reshuffle decisions

Fiji Law Society objects Vosarogo’s appointment

Justin Tucker kicks six field goals, fuels Ravens past Titans