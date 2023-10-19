Hill grateful for Tuwai Boxing Promotions

Boxer, Winston Hill

A renowned name in the boxing arena, Winston Hill is thankful to be fighting under the Tuwai Boxing Promotions banner.

Hill, who also serves as a boxing promoter, asserts that competing under the Tuwai Banner alleviates the burden he carries.

He considers it a fortunate opportunity as it allows him to represent prominent brands in Fiji.

“This takes a lot of that work pressure off my shoulders and off my family as well. So it’s really a blessing to fight under the two white promotions representing big brands in Fiji, FMF, box, Fit HQ, myself and the gym that I’ve created. And just bringing it all together and making it work.”



The Olympian is scheduled to encounter New Zealand’s Dylan Archer, who boasts an impressive track record of four victories in four matches.

The two contenders will face off on the 4th of the upcoming month in Nadi.