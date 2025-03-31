Water crisis solved with 11 new tanks

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook ]

Kumi Village in Verata, Tailevu has struggled for years with unreliable access to clean drinking water, particularly during dry spells.

Despite having rivers, boreholes, and a dam, villagers especially women were forced to rely on unsafe sources for drinking water.

This long-standing issue has now been addressed through government intervention with the installation of 11 new water tanks, providing much-needed relief for the community.

Ema Seruiratu, a villager expressed her gratitude and stated that while Kumi Village had a rich food supply from farming and the sea, clean water had always been a challenge.

She said that although there were other water sources like rivers and boreholes, these were unsuitable for drinking especially during dry seasons when they ran low.

The installation of these water tanks is expected to ease the burden on the villagers, ensuring a consistent and safe water supply year-round.

The tanks are seen as a vital solution to a problem that has plagued the village for generations.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka officially handed over the tanks.

Ditoka also spoke about their importance in supporting the community’s long-term water security.

This initiative, he states is part of the government’s broader effort to address water scarcity in rural areas and improve living conditions for Fijian communities.

