Village swamped by Suva’s rubbish

Muaivuso Village in Lami is battling rising seas and a growing tide of trash washing in from Suva.

The village is situated about 6.8 kilometers from the center of Suva.

District Representative Kaliova Narukutabua pointed out that ocean currents now push plastic bottles, containers and other city waste straight onto the village’s foreshore, worsening erosion and threatening homes.

He said the shoreline was disappearing fast, and the rubbish keeps coming.

The village, home to 145 people in 45 houses, relies on its coastal environment for fishing, food, and safety. But Narukutabua says climate change and Suva’s waste are turning that coastline into a hazard.

“The village is most of the times inundated with sea water so the District committee is actively collaborating with the government to find solutions to this ongoing challenge.”

While government agencies are stepping in with adaptation plans, and villagers are leading clean-up and awareness efforts, the crisis is far from over.

The village’s struggle reflects the wider pressure faced by low-lying coastal communities in Fiji, caught between rising seas and expanding urban waste.

