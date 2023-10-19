Venu shipping fills void after Goundar withdraws

Venu Shipping

Venu Shipping has now stepped in to cater for the transportation of passengers and cargo from Levuka to Natovi and vice versa.

This follows the service withdrawal of Goundar Shipping from the Levuka to Natovi route since Monday.

Venu Shipping Managing Director Ben Naidu says as of now they have started the daily services for five days a week, which has been a relief to the people of Ovalau.

“We have started providing daily services for five days a week now, and subject to demand for more services, we will provide seven days up and down, but right now, five days a week return.”



Levuka Town

Naidu has also clarified that they will be using the Pacific Fishing Company jetty for these services and not the main Levuka port.

“We have our designated drive-in and drive-out, which have nothing to do with the customs-bonded area. It’s outside the customs-bonded area, so we do not enter PAFCO. We use the road to get in and out.”

The St. Mary, which will be the vessel to provide this service, has the capacity to take 300 passengers and 18 vehicles.