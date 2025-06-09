Talks underway for turtle conservation and eco-tourism project in Fiji

Fisheries Western and Research officials have held discussions with Vomo Island Resort on a potential partnership to boost marine conservation and eco-tourism in Fiji.

The meeting focused on the Olive Ridley Turtle Project, a science-driven initiative already established in the Maldives, with plans to expand into Fiji.

The project combines research, conservation and tourism, offering a model that supports both environmental protection and economic growth.

The Ministry says the proposal aligns with its priorities, particularly the protection of key marine species and promoting sustainable, science-based tourism.

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Further discussions are expected as both sides explore opportunities to develop the partnership.

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