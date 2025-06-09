Tailevu looks to boost farming income through overseas market

[file photo]

Tailevu is taking relevant steps to transform its agricultural sector into a key income source for villagers, with plans to expand market access for local produce, including cassava, Taro and vegetables to overseas buyers.

Provincial Council Chair Semi Matalau says a market has already been identified in New Zealand for Cassava and Taro, while arrangements through Air Nauru have opened access for local vegetables.

“We want to use these opportunities to expand market access and ensure that villagers benefit financially through all forms of farming,”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the province is working closely with the iTaukei Land Trust Board to help landowning units formalize their land use plans.

“Last week we were at Wailotu 2 in Wainibuka, Namena, Namalata, and Naloto, where all clans wanted to record their land under TLTB for proper planning and to utilise their land for financial gain,”

Matalau says the council is also calling on Tailevu people with qualifications in finance, business administration, and marketing to support the initiative by helping to develop sustainable business models and expand market linkages.

He says the goal is to empower landowners to fully utilize their resources, from crops to livestock and fisheries, under a coordinated “Tailevu brand” that represents quality local products in both domestic and export markets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.