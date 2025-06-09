Systemic excellence needed across ministries: Usamate

[file photo]

Opposition Member Jone Usamate believes that the government ministries must adopt a systemic approach to service delivery to improve efficiency, accountability, and long-term performance.

Usamate told Parliament that the Fiji Business Excellence Awards framework provides a proven model for creating world-class organisations in both government and the private sector.

He says ministries need to focus on leadership, strategic planning, customer service, data-driven management, and human resource processes to ensure continuous improvement.

Usamate highlights that the framework allows organisations to capture critical data and maintain consistency even as staff change, strengthening public service performance nationwide.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his ministry has embraced the awards framework as part of a broader transformation aimed at fostering innovation, accountability, and operational excellence.

Saukuru pointed to the Fiji National Rugby League Bulikula girls team, which overcame financial challenges to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Australia after defeating Canada 48-0 and Nigeria 62-4 in the qualifiers.

He also highlights the National Youth Band’s One Star Award at the 2025 National Convention on Innovation and Quality, reflecting the ministry’s shift to data-driven planning, quality cycles, and collaborative decision-making.

Saukuru says the transformation is ongoing, with a focus on culture, innovation, and continuous improvement across all divisions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.