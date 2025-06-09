Strong communication key to government success: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized that effective communication is vital to government success and public trust during the inaugural Fiji Government Communications Conference this morning.

He adds that communication extends beyond words to include actions, body language, and timing.

“When people understand what government is doing and why, they are more likely to trust, engage and participate in democracy.”

Addressing the challenges of misinformation, Rabuka reminded communicators of their responsibility as the bridge between the state and the public.

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He cited recent panic buying and fuel supply concerns as examples where clear messaging was essential to prevent confusion.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya described the conference as a historic step toward unified government messaging.

“The goal is to move with one voice, build confidence, and deepen trust between government, the media and the public.”

Tabuya also launched the SAUTU Counter Disinformation Framework and the Government Communications Guidebook, designed to provide practical tools for navigating a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

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