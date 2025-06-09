Radisson Blu announces further upgrades

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji [Photo: SUPPLIED]

With the successful completion of its recent renovations in August this year, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is looking forward to further enhancing its service delivery through additional upgrades, promising guests a worthwhile experience.

Radisson Blu General Manager Charles Homsy highlighted this during its Christmas tree lighting ceremony a tradition that has delighted its customers for the past 15 years.

Homsy highlighted that this year was a challenging one for the resort as it underwent refurbishment while in high occupancy.

The general manager noted that this year’s Christmas is even more special for the resort after the hardships they faced during its refurbishment, and he is grateful for the staff’s endless support and dedication during this time, ending the year on a high note.

“With all the staff endurance, we went through a lot of refurbishments, a lot of pressure, we had a lot of projects going on in high occupancy, and so Christmas this year is a special one for us, after all this hardship, now we are getting a little bit more relaxed.”

The renovations this year included a refurbishment of its restaurants, lobby, kids’ clubs, and entertainment areas.

