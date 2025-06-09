Police hunt suspects in Tacirua attempted robbery

Police have launched an intensive manhunt for two suspects following an attempted robbery in Tacirua East, Nasinu, earlier this morning.

Authorities say a team was immediately deployed after the incident was reported, leading to the vehicle involved being traced to its registered owner.

Police have confirmed the car was issued as a replacement vehicle for a rental car and had been hired by a 33-year-old man residing in Tacirua.

Investigations are ongoing as police continue the search for the two suspects believed to be involved.

