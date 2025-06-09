News

PM seeks to block Malimali from using COI report

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 5, 2025 12:40 pm

[file photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s legal team has filed an injunction to prevent former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali from using the Commission of Inquiry report as evidence in her judicial review.

Lawyer Simione Valenitabua told the High Court that the evidence taken under the COI is rendered inadmissible by the absolute statutory immunity under Section 11 of the Commission of Inquiry Act 1945.

Valenitabua said the application supports the Prime Minister’s Originating Summons filed under Order 18 rule 18(1)(a) of the High Court Rules 1988 and the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court.

Article continues after advertisement

The filing seeks to have Malimali’s judicial review pleadings struck out and to remove her as a party.

He stated that the COI into Malimali’s appointment as FICAC Commissioner was not just an action of public interest but a constitutional necessity.

Valenitabua stressed that the integrity of the anti-corruption agency is vital for public trust in the rule of law, and any perceived compromise in its leadership undermines the legitimacy of the anti-corruption framework.

He said Malimali’s judicial review is legally unsustainable because it relies entirely on evidence collected under the COI Act.

Valenitabua also cited Section 11, which provides that “no evidence taken under this Act shall be admissible against any person in any civil or criminal proceedings whatsoever.”

He added that the law’s wording is mandatory, not discretionary, and prohibits the court from considering COI evidence in any proceedings.

Valenitabua said using the COI evidence in this way would violate a statutory command and is therefore legally impossible.

He further stated that without the COI report, Malimali’s judicial review “is an empty shell” and cannot succeed.

Valenitabua described her attempt to use the protection of Section 11 as a legal shield against executive action as untenable.

The High Court is expected to consider the application in the coming weeks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Strict measures in place for national exams

Parliament passes Fisheries Amendment Bill

Minister explains FNPF’s role in Fletcher Construction projects

HPV screening expands cancer prevention in Fiji

Macuata urged to support their own behind bars

Maritime insurance rollout boosts traveller protection

Rarawai Mill recovery gains momentum

Partnership to enhance regional telecommunication capacity

Three-year deal to light up Suva and Labasa

Government to return 15,000 acres of land to Nadala landowners

Radrodro stresses institutions’ duty to maintain teaching standards

Video games could fall under the social media ban

Hilary Duff reflects on tabloid scrutiny during teenage years

US proposes UN talks on Gaza mandate Thursday

Glenn Close responds to All's Fair criticism with Instagram post

Mediators propose deal to get Hamas fighters out of Gaza's Israeli zone, sources say

Twice draws Australian K-pop fans with anniversary concerts

US orders 10% flights cut at major US airports due to shutdown

Byrne names side to hunt another English scalp

Fiji Bitter 7s Series launched

Burgess to play first England game in 10 years

Steyn starts for Scotland against New Zealand

Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Vietnam after killing at least 114 in Philippines

Man City and Liverpool clash to keep Arsenal within reach

Miss Universe contestants walk out after organiser berates Miss Mexico

Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll hits 114 in Philippines; storm rebuilds strength

Kunawave makes Crusaders Super Rugby squad

PNG first up for Kulas in MSG Cup

Army men's volleyball look to end losing streak

Government targets civil service productivity

Rapper detained in murder probe of Taiwanese influencer

Fiji to upgrade customs system under Pacific Trade initiative

Rural women empowered by nationwide outreach services

Trump administration has revoked 80,000 non-immigrant visas, US official says

Vulakoro appointed as Ambassador for Sport in France and Europe

It's my time: why Huni craves world championship shot

US to cut flights at 40 airports if shutdown doesn't end, transportation secretary warns

COMPOL strengthens ties with High Commission in New Zealand

Qatar Airways sells entire Cathay Pacific stake for $897 million

Why compare between star kids and their parents: Irani

Fiji accelerates implementation of Container Deposit Regulations

Vanuatu gifts Fiji 44 acre property

Flying Fijians embrace Twickenham challenge

FICAC complaints surge, convictions fall behind

Taiwan says senior Fijian UN diplomat visited, despite Fiji's formal ties with China

Every girl deserves safety, confidence, and opportunity: Kiran

Sheep industry thrives with focus on local production and exports

Krishna scores 100th goal in India

Call for environmental study on Qawa and Labasa rivers

Fiji’s Major Nariva helps strengthen Pacific bonds at sea

Government targets accessibility gaps for persons with disabilities

Bigg Boss 19 contestant slaps Rs.1 crore legal notice on Amaal Malik’s aunt for calling her a “terrorist”

Beqa women lead the fight to end violence against women and girls

Fijian Drua 2026 squad unveiled

Fiji expands MSME access to business finance

In Chicago immigration crackdown, agents raid daycare, senior living center

When women lead, societies thrive: Kiran

AEM survey commences in Vanua Levu

Tongan Fruit Fly detected in the Yasawas, BAF urges caution

Government doubles funding to boost disability inclusion

Guardiola backs Foden for England recall after dazzling double against Dortmund

Crash investigators find 'black boxes' from UPS plane crash that killed at least 9

Opposition MP questions delays in appointing municipal CEOs

Fiji reaffirms leadership in sustainable ocean management

Timely boost for police ahead of Sukuna Bowl

Flavor Flav explains Dancing With the Stars judging error

Japan deploys troops to combat deadly wave of bear attacks

Robert Irwin recovers after confetti incident

Professional league to offer salary base for players

Fiji’s $6.2 billion investment push supports jobs and skills

Fiji Kulas sets sights on MSG Cup title

Fiji eyes greater gains from Tuna through local processing

Contractual dispute affects FNPF’s Westin project

MoH plans six-month HIV protection dose

Putin orders proposals on possible Russian nuclear test

Rising traffic adds pressure on Labasa aging bridge

Pre-season callup for select Silktails players

Kativerata calls for fairer preparation time

Fiji expands trade mission to Japan

Lionel Messi anchors 2025 MLS Best XI

FIFA introduces Peace Prize to debut at 2026 World Cup draw

Nine killed as UPS cargo plane crashes in Louisville

Williams awarded wildcard in Auckland Classic

Family Planning Policy to boost people’s health, rights & future

Systemic excellence needed across ministries: Usamate

TLTB updates PM on land issues and reforms

Halsey hospitalised for 'minor medical emergency'

Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term

Flying Fijians confidence born from pressure sessions

Chua focuses on MSG Cup

Army netball confident despite short preparation

Too many Fijian girls are unsafe and losing their future: Kiran  

194,000 tonnes of cane remain unharvested

ADB and Japan to enhance Pacific disaster finance capacity

FCS shifts focus to rehabilitation and reintegration

Land access and climate threaten farming sector

Macuata on track to become Fiji’s eco-tourism hub

Tailevu looks to boost farming income through overseas market

Djokovic in tears after tribute to late coach Pilic in Athens

Aussie content rules welcome, but beware the fine print

FEO launches nationwide teacher training for new elections curriculum

Trio’s bail to be decided this Friday in drug case

Palau advances Humanitarian Warehouse development

FCS strengthens drive to cut reoffending

Merino scores twice as Arsenal beat Slavia Prague

US may ask UN to mandate international force in Gaza for two years, document shows

Calm, confident & composed: Byrne

87% of people struggle to access justice: Turaga

PM seeks to block Malimali from using COI report

Fiji must strategize to win back young families: Sen

Fiji Kulas ready for MSG Cup debut

PDF calls for full inclusion in climate and disaster planning

Pacific nations unite under new disaster response force

Police netball confident of turning the tide

Orobulu to join Hekari United for pro league

Fiji partners with Aitken Spence for agriculture transformation

LTA punishes five drivers for reckless driving

FBI agents association condemns director over re-firings

34 sexual offence counts filed by ODPP last month

Greene discusses bipartisan issues and media attacks on The View

Roebuck a doubt for Fiji and Steward yet to train

Ministry repurposes 600 secondary grads for primary roles

World Bank major partner in funding development goals

Partners meet to assess dengue outbreak lessons

Sweeney addresses American Eagle ad controversy

Bombardier plans 600 new jobs as Canada lifts luxury tax

Liverpool end poor run with victory over Real Madrid

Jenna Bush Hager reflects on Cheney's legacy and family ties

Shutdown could close some US airspace, airline stocks fall

Kelly Ripa addresses Halloween candy complaints from neighbors

Trump calls Jewish supporters of New York's Mamdani 'stupid'

Namoce embraces nerves and excitement

British Army Netball team tours Fiji

Parliamentarians clash over FBC’s 2018-2023 annual report

Health Ministry monitors rise in flu-like illnesses

Taveuni water supply boost underway

Not enough tents, food reaching Gaza as winter comes, aid agencies say

Zero-Deposit housing initiative shows strong progress

Safeguarding starts with community ownership: Masaurua

Dozens killed, army helicopter downed as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Philippines

Fiji unveils roadmap for climate-smart finance

England faces setback ahead of Fiji clash

Haaland says he is 'far off' Messi and Ronaldo

Fiji Achievement in Media Excellence Awards set for next month

Sabalenka overpowers Pegula, Gauff eliminates Paolini in WTA Finals

National organic system in the works for Fiji

U.S. watchdog departs as FHFA faces political scrutiny

Half Yours wins Melbourne Cup as Melham completes rare double

Drua rookie back where it all began

Rehab centre promises hope for those battling addiction

Kadavu rugby revival leads island’s remarkable transformation

Fiji sees a rise in older tourists

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

Djokovic will play at ATP Finals, Italy fed president says

Fiji works to expand its export of organic products

Minister hails major water sector progress

Buckingham Palace will stage the largest-ever display of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion next year

Fiji reaffirms regional leadership in sustainable tourism

Tuvalu warns of losing hope unless Pacific unity means everyone

FMF employees undergo specialized EV training in China

'60 Minutes’ invites audience into the editing process with Trump interview

Man accused of UK train attack charged with 11 counts of attempted murder

Trial for Chinese trio charged with drug offenses vacated

SPC offers full backing to disaster-risk overhaul in the Pacific

Fiji Met warns of highest tides of the year

NFA urges road safety after bus accident in Nadi

Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

US flight delays spike as air traffic controller absences increase

Supreme Court cannot stop all of Trump's tariffs. Deal with it, officials say

Flying Fijians build momentum ahead of England clash

Fiji Airways loses millions to bird strikes

Bail denied for executive linked to illicit drug delivery

Learning curve for young Fijians at FIFA U17 World Cup

Sesame Street’s new season: Bubba Wallace, Netflix and a whole lot of chickens

Carbon credit sale could earn $28 million

Kiwi siblings renew rivalry in Melbourne Cup

Fiji sets global example with triple disease elimination

Fearing fraud, Canada rejects most Indian study permit applicants

FRIEND Fiji tackles hidden protection risks

Speeding blamed as Ministers push for tougher rules

Fiji hands over Pacific DRM Chairmanship to Palau

Two Louvre heist suspects had prior theft conviction together, Paris prosecutor says

New Nakasi office to cut queues at Suva immigration

Diljit Dosanjh wins Rs. 50 lakhs in KBC 17, donates it to Punjab flood victims

Earl open to midfield role for England against Fiji

First home grant open to all ages

Students to learn life-saving lessons on drugs and HIV

Two envoys receive top civil service medals

Xhaka drives Sunderland into Premier League top four

Colbert addresses Late Show cancellation amid Trump speculation

Pacific communities urged to get vaccinated as measles cases rise in NZ

Rugby building better men, says Malolo coach

Turuva focused on Tigers future amid PNG NRL excitement

Rise in stroke cases among youth

First home initiative extended to families living in informal settlement

Samoa ready to create history

Yedlin signs contract extension with Real Salt Lake

Nabavatu construction works continue as cyclone season approaches

Stronger measures in place to reduce road accidents  

Swiatek outplayed by Rybakina in WTA Finals