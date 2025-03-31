Pacific strategies to drive economic growth and climate resilience

Pacific Islands Forum Economic Ministers met in Nuku’alofa, Tonga to address the region’s vulnerability to global economic instability and climate change.

Tongan Prime Minister Dr. ‘Aisake Eke led the meeting, where ministers endorsed three major initiatives; the Pacific Roadmap for Economic Development (PRED), the Climate Finance Access and Mobilisation Strategy (CFAMS) and the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) Treaty.

These initiatives aim to boost economic growth, secure climate funding and establish a regional financing system for climate resilience.

PRED will guide the implementation of the 2050 Strategy to foster economic development across the Pacific. CFAMS focuses on closing the gap in climate finance needed to combat the region’s climate challenges.

The PRF Treaty will create a legal framework for the Pacific Resilience Facility, a fund designed to help Pacific communities adapt to climate change.

Tonga will be the base for the facility, with the treaty set for final approval by Forum Leaders in 2025.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa reiterated the need for unity and cooperation to tackle the complex global economic challenges ahead.

The meeting outcomes will set the stage for further discussions at the 2025 FEMM in Samoa and the Forum Leaders Meeting in the Solomon Islands later this year.

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat will publish the outcomes online.

