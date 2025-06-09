PIF prioritizes climate resilience and regional unity

[Photo: FILE]

Climate change resilience remains a central goal for Pacific Island nations as they face its severe impacts.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa says these initiatives are key priorities for the 2050 Strategy and the region’s future.

He adds that external engagement and advocacy will be guided by the 2026 Leaders’ Policy to ensure partnerships align with regional priorities.

Waqa says the policy will guide members and partners on implementing climate-related projects.

“Our focus will be on implementation and on better integration across the regional system. Climate change resilience will remain central. So too will economic connectivity and the continued strengthening of our regional architecture. Leaders expect the regional system to work together more, more effectively.”

Waqa adds that they are also encouraged by Australia’s commitment to work with Turkey as COP31 President.

PIFS Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi says the region must stand united to achieve these goals.

“The region has been challenged in maintaining and protecting its unity. It continues to be an issue that we need to enhance. Solidarity, as the Secretary General has mentioned, will continue to be a work in progress for us.”

Nayasi emphasizes that strong cooperation and unity among Pacific nations will help address shared challenges and drive sustainable development.

