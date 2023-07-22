Nanuku residents to benefit from DRR training

Preparation training is key for vulnerable communities that are affected by climate change or natural disasters.

This has been highlighted by the European Union’s acting head of cooperation in the Pacific, Pedro Velazquez, following the completion of a one-week Disaster Risk Reduction training for 25 residents of Nanuku settlement in Vatuwaqa.

He says natural disasters cannot be prevented; therefore, preparation is vital.

“The reality here in the Pacific is that natural disasters are part of our lives; we know they are going to happen; the only thing we don’t know is when. When is the next cyclone going to hit us? But what we can do is be prepared.”

One of the participants, Jone Mahe, says that he is thankful for the training conducted by the Pacific Center for Peace Building, which has enhanced capabilities in disaster preparation, especially post-tropical Cyclone Winston.

“People left out in their homes end up losing their lives, and for this training, we understand what the main purpose of the preparation and leaving your houses for the evacuation centres is.”

Residents of Nanuku have also been able to take the first step by forming their own disaster risk reduction plan and having different responsibilities in the plan implemented when needed.