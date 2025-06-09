Maharaj denied bail

Bail has been denied for Zoe Maharaj after the court found a high risk of reoffending and a threat to public safety.

The ruling followed submissions that Maharaj is facing a series of serious charges including alleged possession of illicit drugs, property suspected to be proceeds of crime, breaking implements and explosives.

The court was told she is already before the Suva Magistrates Court on multiple drug-related matters including alleged breaches of bail conditions, absconding bail and a separate count of unlawful drug possession.

It noted with concern that some of the alleged offences were committed while she was already on bail.

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Maharaj is also facing additional charges before the Sigatoka Magistrates Court, with proceedings scheduled later this year.

In refusing bail, the court pointed to a pattern of alleged offending, concluding there is a real likelihood she would commit further offences if released.

It found that the need to protect the public outweighs any grounds in favour of bail.

Her application, filed on February 25 was formally dismissed.

The court noted that the decision may be reviewed by the High Court upon application.

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